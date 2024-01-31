Dr. George Akuffo Dampare: IGP among 100 most reputable Africans

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Inspector-General of police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has been named among 100 most reputable leaders in Africa in a new poll conducted by Reputation Poll International.



The IGP was named among a few other leaders in the country such as the chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye and Dr Mensa Otabil in the poll.



The poll recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have built a strong reputation



Below are details of the poll:



Other Ghanaians on the list are Fred Swaniker, Roberta Annan, Dr Sangu Delle, Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, Hon. Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku and HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey.



This year’s list features a diverse group of individuals from various sectors, including politics, business, entertainment, and human rights advocacy.



Some of the notable names listed in the business category include Nigeria’s Femi Otedola; Sudanese-British billionaire businessman Mo Ibrahim and Zimbabwe’s Kenneth Sharpe. Mahmood Mamdani; Chancellor at Kampala International University; Tanzanian’s biodiversity leader Elizabeth Maruma Mrema Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Liberia’s Former president Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.



In addition to the individuals recognised on Reputation Poll International’s “100 Most Reputable Africans” list for their various achievements, there are also those who are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy.



Beninese Singer & songwriter Angelique Kidjo and Danai Jekesai Zimbabwean-American Actress were featured in the entertainment category.



All things considered, the list of the 100 Most Reputable Africans is evidence of the tenacity and resiliency of the African continent.



It draws attention to the accomplishments of people who are trying to change the world and make a better life for others.



The list serves as a source of inspiration for all Africans and a reminder of the numerous gifted and accomplished people changing the globe.