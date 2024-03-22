Dr. Hassan Ayariga blames poor governance for Ghana's struggles

Politics of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Flagbearer for the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga, delved into the complexities of Ghana’s governance landscape, highlighting systemic issues that he believes are hindering the nation's progress.



Speaking on Hitz FM's Cruise Control with Merqury Quaye, Ayariga articulated his concerns about the current state of affairs in Ghana, attributing the country's struggles to ineffective leadership and the mismanagement of its abundant human and natural resources.



Ayariga expressed deep dismay at the plight of Ghana's youth, noting that despite their potential, they are being failed by the country's leaders. He lamented the lack of opportunities and the sense of hopelessness that pervades many young people's lives, attributing these challenges to the failure of successive governments to adequately harness the nation's resources for the benefit of all citizens.



“The youth have no future. The country is in the hands of the wrong people making promises all the time and nobody is fulfilling them. It’s sad! Because Ghana is lost and somebody needs to find Ghana,” he said.



Furthermore, Ayariga criticized the tendency of Ghanaians to re-elect politicians who consistently fail to deliver on their promises. He urged citizens to break free from this cycle of disappointment and hold their leaders accountable for their actions.



“That is why you should keep changing them, don’t repeat them. Don’t recycle them. And that is the mistake we, Ghanaians, are making,” he emphasized.



In elucidating the driving force behind his decision to contest the presidency, Ayariga spoke of his deep-seated passion and love for Ghana. He expressed frustration at witnessing the country's potential being squandered by inept leadership, stating unequivocally that he could not stand idly by while Ghana languished.



“Passion and love for your country is very important. But if you love a country where leaders are doing the wrong thing, you will get frustrated at a point in time. You can’t sit down and watch it happen,” he asserted.



Ayariga also shed light on the formation of the All People’s Congress (APC), citing the dire socio-economic conditions facing Ghanaian youth as a driving factor. He drew comparisons with other countries where leaders actively empower their youth, contrasting this with the apparent apathy displayed by Ghanaian leaders towards their own youth population.



“I look at the environment of our young people who are so hardworking, yet they have nothing coming from their leaders. And I look at German youth who are naturally dull and their leaders are forcing them to be active. And ours are active but our leaders are forcing them to be lazy. You can’t sit and watch unless you do not have the conscience,” he added.



Ultimately, Ayariga emphasized the need for a fundamental change in mindset among Ghanaians, asserting that genuine transformation could only occur when citizens collectively rejected the status quo.



"Change is the key to a new life," he said, underscoring the importance of embracing a fresh approach to governance and national development.