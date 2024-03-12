Dr. Hassan Ayariga re-elected as APC flagbearer for 2024 elections

Politics of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Dr. Hassan Ayariga has been re-elected as the flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC) following a conference of delegates held in Kumasi.



The event, which took place at the Haske Event Centre in Asawase, Kumasi, drew a large number of party supporters and stakeholders from across the country, showcasing unity and solidarity within the APC.



The delegates and participants at the conference highlighted the need for a leader capable of bringing positive change and development to Ghana.



They expressed their confidence in Dr. Ayariga's ability to address the nation's challenges and lead it toward a brighter future. His acceptance speech reflected his humility and gratitude for being elected as the APC's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



Dr. Ayariga acknowledged the trust and confidence placed in him by the party members and supporters. He emphasized his experience and knowledge gained from previous presidential bids, expressing readiness to lead the APC to victory in the upcoming elections.