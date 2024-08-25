Dr Kabiru worked for his victory in NPP Primaries in Walewale – Witness tells Court

Politics of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

In a Tamale High Court, Musah Bukari, a polling agent for Dr. Kabiru Mahama during the January 27, 2024 NPP Parliamentary Primary in Walewale Constituency, testified that Dr. Mahama’s victory was genuine and celebrated by delegates.



Bukari, the sixth witness for the first defendant, emphasized the fair and transparent nature of the election.



He addressed issues of name duplication in the voter album, explaining that the errors were honest mistakes, which were resolved to ensure that no one was disenfranchised.



He submitted source documents to support his claims.