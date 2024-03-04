Dr. Kosj Yamoah: The Ghanaian bridging healthcare disparities, and advocating for cancer families

Health News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Dr. Kosj Yamoah is an accomplished medical professional and researcher, currently holding the position of Chairman of the Department of Radiation Oncology and Chief of Genitourinary Radiation Oncology at the Moffitt Cancer Center, University of South Florida.



His journey in education began at an early age when he entered Achimota Secondary School at the remarkable age of 7 in 1987, setting a record as the youngest student to do so at that time. He pursued his undergraduate studies at the University of Ghana, marking the initial steps in his academic and medical career.



Driven by a passion for advancing medical knowledge, Dr. Yamoah embarked on a prestigious combined MD/PhD program at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.



This comprehensive program provided him with a strong foundation in both clinical medicine and research. Following this, he completed his medical residency in oncology at Thomas Jefferson University, followed by a fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Yamoah is distinguished as a board-certified radiation oncologist and physician scientist. His expertise extends across cancer health disparities, covering aspects of clinical care and translational research.



Notably, he served as Co-Leader on the “Precision Interception of Aggressive Prostate Cancer in African American Men” NCI pre-SPORE project, showcasing his commitment to addressing healthcare disparities.



As the Principal Investigator for the “Prostate Cancer Foundation – Veterans Affairs Precision Oncology Center of Excellence in the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network,” Dr. Yamoah has played a pivotal role in establishing Centers of Excellence within the US Veterans Affairs Hospitals, emphasizing precision oncology approaches.



Currently, Dr. Yamoah directs a global laboratory with a focus on identifying clinically relevant environmental and biological factors contributing to aggressive disease and survival in men of African origin with prostate cancer. His commitment to international collaboration is evident in his role as lead PI on the NCI-funded D43 “Ghana Integrated Approach to Cancer Research – GRACE program,” where he has established research partnerships with academic centers in Africa to study prostate cancer.



Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Yamoah is a family man, married to Dr. Jaymi Yamoah, and together they have four children. The couple is also actively involved in philanthropy, co-founding Out of Zion Inc. and the Hope4ATRT foundation.



These organizations aim to direct resources and research towards families engaged in the battle against cancer, showcasing Dr. Yamoah’s dedication to making a meaningful impact beyond the laboratory and clinic.



As part of the commemoration of the Black History Month, the Prostate Cancer Foundation celebrates him for the dedicated services.