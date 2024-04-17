Dr. Kwabena Donkor hails PURC's action against ECG board for regulatory violations

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Kwabena Donkor, former Minister for Power, has commended the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) for imposing a significant fine of GH¢5.8 million on the Board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Pru East described the decision as a crucial step in ensuring accountability within state-owned enterprises.



The PURC levied the hefty fine on ECG board members who served from the beginning of the year until March 18, 2024, citing their violation of Regulation 39 of L.I. 2413. This regulation mandates prior notification to consumers before any power supply disruptions occur.



Notable individuals affected by the fine include former Board Chair Keli Gadzekpo, who resigned on March 26, and the current ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama.



Speaking on Citi FM, Dr. Donkor expressed his support for the fine, emphasizing the importance of holding board members accountable for the decisions of the entities they oversee.



He hailed the PURC's action as a refreshing step towards promoting good governance and accountability in state-owned enterprises.