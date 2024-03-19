Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas calls for incident-free elections in Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

African Union (AU) High Representative for the Silencing of Guns, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, has taken a stern stance against the absence of accountability concerning violence-related fatalities during Ghana's 2020 general elections.



Speaking at the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Accra, Dr. Chambas emphasized the critical need for governments and stakeholders to ensure elections free from incidents across the sub-region.



In his address to attendees, Dr. Chambas underscored the imperative of upholding peace and stability during electoral processes, particularly in Ghana, a country renowned for its democratic credentials in the region.



"We are hoping that there will be maximum peace in the upcoming election. It's a shame that accountability has not been brought to bear on the incident where eight lives were lost during the last election. Such occurrences must be avoided at all costs," he asserted.



Dr. Chambas called upon Ghana's election management body to redouble its efforts in ensuring that the forthcoming general election in December proceeds without any incidents. He stressed that the integrity of Ghana's electoral process is paramount not only for the country but also as a beacon of democracy for the entire African continent.



The Executive Director of WANEP, Dr. Chukuemeka Eze, echoed Dr. Chambas's sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the anniversary commemoration as a platform to honor and acknowledge the organization's tireless efforts in advancing peace in West Africa. Dr. Eze reaffirmed WANEP's unwavering commitment to continuing its vital work in peace-building initiatives across the region.



"We are also using the opportunity through our Annual Participatory Review and Analysis Process to review our operations. In doing so, we aim to reflect on key issues affecting peace and stability in West Africa," Dr. Eze stated, highlighting WANEP's dedication to addressing pressing challenges and fostering sustainable peace in the region.



The event saw the participation of key stakeholders, including Senior Adviser at the United Nations Department of Political and Peace Building Affairs, Emmanuel Bombande, and officials of the Boundary Commission, among others. Their presence underscored the collective commitment towards promoting peace and stability in West Africa, acknowledging the crucial role played by organizations like WANEP in fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and conflict resolution across the region.