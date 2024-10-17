Dr. Omane Boamah descends on Hassan Ayariga for defending EC

Politics of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: happyghana.com

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized APC Presidential Candidate Hassan Ayariga for defending the Electoral Commission (EC) during an IPAC meeting on October 15, 2024.



In a Facebook post, Dr. Omane Boamah expressed frustration over errors committed by the EC, such as using provisional voter statistics in ballot preparations.



He mocked Ayariga’s defense, suggesting that it reflects poorly on the Commission's credibility. He called for accountability and urged voters to support John Mahama for better governance and job creation.