Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, NDC's Director of Elections, forecasts a 57.3% win for John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.



The NPP dismisses the projection, asserting it will reveal its own figures by October.



The NPP remains confident in its strategy to retain power despite fluctuating projections from the NDC.