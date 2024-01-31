Dr. Owusu-Amoah must be declared persona non grata before PAC – Sam George

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, is urging the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to declare Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), persona non grata.



He alleges that since October 2021, Owusu-Amoah has been working without a government contract after surpassing the retirement age, indicating potential illegality in his position. During a recent session of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Sam George raised concerns about the age of the GRA Commissioner-General.



Sam George, in an interview on Citi FM, announced his intention to formally write to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and the finance committee, urging them not to entertain Owusu-Amoah in the house any longer.



"I know for a fact that the GRA Commissioner-General, since turning 60 years old in October 2021, has not had a contract. This is not the first time I’ve raised this matter directly with the Commissioner-General, drawing his attention to the fact that he’s engaged in illegality," he said.



He added: "I will be raising this with the Speaker [Alban Bagbin] as well when Parliament reconvenes, drawing the attention of the Speaker and the finance committee to the fact that Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah must be declared persona non grata before PAC. We should not entertain someone who has no legal basis."



"He has engaged in a number of dubious and unscrupulous contracts. The whole country knows about the $100 SML contract. He has been used to carry out all the legalities for Ken Ofori-Atta [Finance Minister]. Why have they kept Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah in the post, if not that he’s facilitating corruption and blatant stealing at GRA? This must be a cause of worry for all of us."