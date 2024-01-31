You are here: HomeNews2024 01 31Article 1914014

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Owusu-Amoah must be declared persona non grata before PAC – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, is urging the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to declare Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), persona non grata.

He alleges that since October 2021, Owusu-Amoah has been working without a government contract after surpassing the retirement age, indicating potential illegality in his position. During a recent session of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Sam George raised concerns about the age of the GRA Commissioner-General.

Sam George, in an interview on Citi FM, announced his intention to formally write to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and the finance committee, urging them not to entertain Owusu-Amoah in the house any longer.

"I know for a fact that the GRA Commissioner-General, since turning 60 years old in October 2021, has not had a contract. This is not the first time I’ve raised this matter directly with the Commissioner-General, drawing his attention to the fact that he’s engaged in illegality," he said.

He added: "I will be raising this with the Speaker [Alban Bagbin] as well when Parliament reconvenes, drawing the attention of the Speaker and the finance committee to the fact that Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah must be declared persona non grata before PAC. We should not entertain someone who has no legal basis."

"He has engaged in a number of dubious and unscrupulous contracts. The whole country knows about the $100 SML contract. He has been used to carry out all the legalities for Ken Ofori-Atta [Finance Minister]. Why have they kept Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah in the post, if not that he’s facilitating corruption and blatant stealing at GRA? This must be a cause of worry for all of us."

