Dr. Paintsil takes Chicago by Storm with a unique 60th birthday celebration.

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: sankofaonline.com

December 16, 2023, Chicago (Lombard), Illinois: It was an all buzzing and sizzling hot for the entire Ghanaian and other communities last Saturday, December 16, 2023, as all roads led to the Carlisle Banquets, 43 Butterfield Road, Lombard, Illinois. The event was the 60th Birthday Celebration of the legendary colossus of Christ Oasis Ministries fame, Apostle Dr. Isaac Paintsil.



The celebration was one of the biggest and most attended birthday parties in the Windy City, Chicago, in a long time. About 600 guests came to celebrate the man who has dedicated his life to saving souls and healing the sick. Many professionals were in attendance. They include physicians, pharmacists, nurses, other healthcare professionals, ministers of the gospel, architects, accountants, and people from all walk of life.



The event had good ideas for a great party, the style in posh fashion, extravagant decoration, mouthwatering three-course meal, great selections of old-school music, and a good vibe.



The flourishing Christ Oasis church and the accelerating pace of branches are but a few of the strides attained by Apostle Paintsil in his ministry work.



The celebrant was ushered into the hall with shouts and accolades, wearing an all-white three-piece “Agbada” with beautiful embroidery, while his beautiful wife was in an all-cream fabulous dress. Dr. Isaac Paintsil and his wife, Dr. Cynthia Paintsil, form a powerful pastor couple at Christ’s Oasis Ministries. Due to the rapidly growing nature of the church worldwide, Dr. Paintsil’s current role is Apostle of Christ’s Oasis Ministries. Dr. Cynthia Paintsil is the Executive Pastor of the Global Christ’s Oasis Ministries. They are passionate about building a foundation that generations can confidently build upon.



As ministers of Jesus Christ, The Paintsils have been sent with a message of God’s grace to produce spiritual freedom and economic emancipation. His tireless fortitude and apostolic disposition characterize him.



When it was time for Apostle Isaac to speak, he expressed gratitude to all for gracing his birthday with their presence and encouraged the audience to do their best and live up to the teachings of Christ.



The celebration was nostalgic as the attendees were given a reflection of Ghanaian culture by reliving spectacular cultural displays at the event. Another highlight was the couple’s dance, where Dr. and Mrs. Doctor Paintsil showed astonishing dancing skills.



Speaker after speaker extolled the humility and loyalty of the celebrant to his calling.



It was a worthy celebration of the Pastor, Teacher, Apostle, Father, Husband, Friend, and Generational Visionary. He is an accomplished Senior Attending Physician and Clinical Associate Professor in Medicine.



The Board of Commissioners of Cook County honored and recognized Dr. Paintsil’s Birthday and Lifetime contributions with a Proclamation. On behalf of the Ghanaian Community Church, Reverend Emmanuel Betson presented Dr. Isaac Paintsil with a plaque and cash award for his enduring services to the community and humanity.



We at Sankofaonline bring pictures of some event highlights to our worldwide audience.