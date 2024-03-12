Dr. Prince Armah suggests private sector involvement to expedite Saglemi housing project

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Deputy Minister Designate for Works and Housing, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, has emphasized the urgent need for the government to prioritize the completion of the Saglemi housing project.



Speaking during his vetting by Parliament's Appointments Committee, Dr. Armah underscored the importance of finalizing the project, given the substantial investment of state funds in its construction.



The Saglemi Housing Project, initiated in 2016, has faced significant delays, raising concerns about its alignment with the nation's development goals. Despite these challenges, Dr. Armah expressed confidence in the project's potential to address the country's housing deficit and improve living conditions for many Ghanaians.



During the vetting session, Dr. Armah revealed that the government has taken proactive steps to expedite actions towards completing the Saglemi housing project. He disclosed the establishment of a technical working committee tasked with exploring avenues for private sector participation in the project. This collaborative approach aims to leverage external resources and expertise to accelerate progress and ensure the project's successful completion.



"The state has already invested considerable resources in the Saglemi housing project, and it is imperative that we bring this initiative to fruition," stated Dr. Armah. "By harnessing the potential of the private sector and streamlining project management processes, we can overcome existing challenges and deliver quality housing units to deserving citizens."



Dr. Armah's remarks reflect the government's commitment to addressing critical housing needs and advancing socio-economic development. By prioritizing the Saglemi housing project, the government aims to fulfill its mandate of providing affordable housing solutions and improving the overall standard of living for Ghanaians across the country.



As discussions continue on the future direction of the Saglemi housing project, stakeholders are encouraged by the renewed focus and determination to overcome obstacles and achieve tangible results.



With concerted efforts and effective collaboration, the completion of the Saglemi housing project promises to be a significant milestone in Ghana's journey towards sustainable urban development and inclusive growth.