Dr. Spio-Garbrah expresses readiness to be John Mahama's running mate

Politics of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, has declared his willingness to be the running mate to the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Dr. Spio-Garbrah emphasizes his experience and competence, believing he can bring value to the NDC's electoral ticket.



In an interview with TV3, Dr. Spio-Garbrah expressed his readiness to serve if called upon by Mr. Mahama. He stated, "I am also capable; I am also ready. So it is a matter of his choice. If he chooses me, we all hear about it. I have made myself known and available to lead our party and to lead Ghana, and I’m still here in Ghana."



John Mahama, who is vying for re-election in 2023, has indicated that he will announce his running mate in February 2024. In the 2020 elections, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was selected as the running mate to the former president.