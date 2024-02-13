Dr. Stephen Opuni's lawyer announces closure of defense

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Mr. Samuel Cudjoe, the Counsel for Dr. Stephen Opuni, former Chief Executive of COCOBOD, confirmed that his client would not personally testify in the ongoing trial.



Cudjoe stated unequivocally that they would close their defense, reiterating, "if satisfied with the evidence of the witnesses, Dr. Opuni would exercise his right not to testify personally."



Dr. Opuni and Mr. Seidu Agongo, CEO of AgricultGhana Limited, face a daunting 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretense, willfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and corruption by a public officer, all in contravention of the Public Procurement Act.



Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognisance bail each.



Mr. Cudjoe expressed Dr. Opuni's satisfaction with the evidence presented by defense witnesses and reiterated his decision not to personally testify.



Meanwhile, Mr. Agongo is set to open his defense at the next adjourned date through subpoena witnesses, including Dr. Francis Baah from the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG)-Bunso, Mr. Paul Adjei Gyan from the EOCO Head Office, Madam Fiona Gyamfi of the Ghana Standards Authority, Madam Bernice Debra Ashong of COCOBOD, Mr. Jerome Dogbatse from CRIG-Tafo, and Reverend Father Odei.



The case has been adjourned to February 15, 2024.