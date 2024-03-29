Dr. Thomas Mensah: Pioneer in development of fibre optics dies at 74

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Dr. Thomas Mensah, a renowned Ghanaian-American scientist and and inventor who contributed to the development of fiber optic manufacturing and nanotechnology, has passed away at the age of 74.



The family announced his death on Thursday, March 28, citing a brief illness as the cause. Dr. Mensah's groundbreaking work in telecommunications and technology has left a lasting impact on global communications networks.



Born in Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana, Dr. Mensah's early education laid the foundation for his remarkable career. He attended Adisadel College in Cape Coast and later studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



A recipient of a French government fellowship, he continued his studies at Montpellier University in France and MIT in the United States, where he earned a certificate in modelling and simulation of chemical processes and a PhD in Chemical Engineering, respectively.



Dr. Mensah's contributions to technology are immense. His invention of fibre optics revolutionized data transfer, enabling high-speed communication that has shaped the digital age. He also played a key role in nanotechnology commercialization, further advancing technological capabilities across various industries.



As the founder and CEO of Georgia Aerospace in the United States and the Silicon Valley of Ghana, Dr. Mensah's impact on innovation and technology is unparalleled. His work extended beyond the laboratory, as he served on the MIT Board of Directors for five years and collaborated with NASA to champion STEM initiatives.



Dr. Thomas Mensah's legacy as a pioneer in fibre optics and nanotechnology will continue to inspire future generations of scientists and innovators. His contributions have not only transformed industries but have also significantly impacted the global economy, marking him as one of the most influential inventors of his time.