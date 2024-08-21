Drama in court over stolen goats

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: GNA

In an Accra Circuit Court, Emmanuel Agyei and David Agyei admitted to stealing goats in Teshie Camp Two on August 8, 2024, but denied involvement with nine foreign goats valued at $13,500 belonging to Seidu Yakubu.



They claimed to have stolen only local goats and not the foreign ones described by the police.



Baba Musah, who pleaded not guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen goods, was remanded in custody.



The court will sentence Emmanuel and David on September 2, 2024.



Police are still searching for other suspects, including Nat, Aapah, and Boola Gee, linked to the theft.