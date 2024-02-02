Drinking spot operator in court for allegedly possessing narcotic drugs

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: GNA

A 52-year-old drinking spot operator who had in his possession a quantity of dried leaves suspected of narcotic drugs has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



George Akoto, charged with unlawful possession of narcotic drugs, pleaded not guilty.



The relieving Judge, Mr. Bright Samuel Acquah, admitted Akoto to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with three sureties, one to be justified with landed property.



The matter has been adjourned to February 12, 2024. The prosecution said the complainants in the case are policemen stationed at the Police Intelligence Directorate.



The prosecution said the accused person operates a spot at “June 4 ”, a suburb of Accra.



On January 19, 2024, the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) in collaboration with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) embarked on an intelligence-led operation at Kantamanto Market and its environs to clamp down on criminal activities within the enclave.



According to the prosecution, the team during the operation arrested about 62 suspects, including the accused person.



It said a search conducted at Akoto’s drinking spot revealed a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.



The prosecutor said when the accused person was questioned about the source of his supply, “he admitted ownership,” adding it was a certain man at Timber Market who supplied him with the alleged drugs. The accused person however failed to show the Police the whereabouts of the said man.



The prosecution said efforts were being made to get the man arrested to assist in investigations.