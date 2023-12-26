Drive carefully and defensively to avoid vehicular accidents – Nana Obosu

General News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: GNA

Nana Obosu II, Effutu Municipal Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has advised drivers, especially those who ply the Kasoa-Winneba-Cape Coast highway to be vigilant and strictly adhere to road traffic regulations to avoid vehicular accidents.



He stated that the inability of some drivers to boldly correct errors of their colleagues is a major contributing factor to the rampant accidents on the roads.



Nana Obosu, who is also the Chief of Ateitu, a community in Winneba, gave the advice at an end of year meeting of the Union at Winneba.



“While we are joyfully embracing the spirit of Christmas and welcoming the dawn of a New Year, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude, and hope we will extend a hand of fellowship, understanding and forgiveness to each other, fostering a conducive environment that nurtures growth and sanity on the road and our welfare,” he stated.



The Chairman said the GPRTU stood as a beacon of the Country’s socio-economic development, and it was imperative they redoubled their efforts by working with the rules and regulations of the road and transport industry and that of the Union.



According to him, information from the Road Safety Authority, indicated that from next year, drivers who waited for their documents to expire before renewing them will pay a penalty for late renewal.



He, therefore, urged them to ensure their driving documents were always up to date.



Nana Obosu applauded them for maintaining a high sense of professionalism over the years, resulting to none of them getting involved in accidents and expressed the need for them to sustain it.



He cautioned them to avoid drink -driving, over speeding, wrongful over taking and over loading which were some of the major causes of accidents on the roads.



He also appealed to Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service to intensify their patrolling and checks on the Highways, saying their presence on the road was enough to caution drivers to be circumspective on the road.