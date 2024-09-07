Driver and his mate arrested for assaulting a firefighter

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) reported that firefighter ADO II Abdul Aziz Annor was seriously injured by a driver and his mate while replenishing their fire truck at La Palm T-Junction on September 3, 2024.



Annor, who sustained a fractured ankle, is receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital, with surgery planned.



The suspects have been arrested, and court proceedings will continue on September 9.



The GNFS condemned the attack, reminding the public that assaulting firefighters is illegal and will result in severe legal consequences.



They are committed to ensuring justice for the injured firefighter.