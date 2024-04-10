You are here: HomeNews2024 04 10Article 1929698

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Driver arrested for alleged assault on a police officer in Kasoa

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

An officer of the Ghana Police Service An officer of the Ghana Police Service

A driver and a local resident in Kasoa were apprehended for allegedly assaulting a police officer following a dispute over an unauthorized increase in transport fares.

Law enforcement authorities reported that a passenger filed a complaint at Kasoa Central Business District, alleging that a driver had attacked him for refusing to pay the newly imposed lorry fare by the Concerned Drivers Association.

According to eyewitness Jonathan Ayitey, who spoke to Adom News, the driver, stationed at the Kasoa lorry terminal, was detained by a police officer. The suspect, however, resisted arrest and purportedly assaulted the officer during the altercation.

Subsequently, another civilian expressing dissatisfaction with the situation was also arrested after issuing threats to mobilize individuals to confront the police officers.

In response to the escalating tension, additional drivers, believing their colleague was being unfairly treated, converged on the police station.

In order to disperse the agitated crowd, law enforcement officials deployed pepper spray.

Both the driver and the resident involved in the altercation are currently in police custody.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment