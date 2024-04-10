Driver arrested for alleged assault on a police officer in Kasoa

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A driver and a local resident in Kasoa were apprehended for allegedly assaulting a police officer following a dispute over an unauthorized increase in transport fares.



Law enforcement authorities reported that a passenger filed a complaint at Kasoa Central Business District, alleging that a driver had attacked him for refusing to pay the newly imposed lorry fare by the Concerned Drivers Association.



According to eyewitness Jonathan Ayitey, who spoke to Adom News, the driver, stationed at the Kasoa lorry terminal, was detained by a police officer. The suspect, however, resisted arrest and purportedly assaulted the officer during the altercation.



Subsequently, another civilian expressing dissatisfaction with the situation was also arrested after issuing threats to mobilize individuals to confront the police officers.



In response to the escalating tension, additional drivers, believing their colleague was being unfairly treated, converged on the police station.



In order to disperse the agitated crowd, law enforcement officials deployed pepper spray.



Both the driver and the resident involved in the altercation are currently in police custody.