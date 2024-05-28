Driver busted for smuggling cocoa

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: GNA

Police has arrested Abraham Senyaglo, a 35-year-old driver, for attempting to smuggle 26 bags of cocoa beans to Togo.



Senyaglo, who was driving a Toyota Hiace Van from the Anlo Traditional Council, got caught after a high-speed chase initiated when he failed to stop at a checkpoint near Adomi-Atimpoku.



The beans were hidden in fertilizer sacks. Senyaglo claimed ignorance of the smuggling, stating he was asked by a friend to transport the beans after delivering items to the Asantehene’s 25th Anniversary.



Police disputed his account, asserting his awareness of the illegal cargo. The Sogakope Police are investigating further to identify others involved.