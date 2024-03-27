Driver charged for allegedly smuggling cocoa beans to Togo

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sefa Nyonyo, a 33-year-old driver, appeared before the Ho Circuit Court for allegedly concealing 105 sacks of dried cocoa beans beneath quarry stones in a tipper truck, intending to smuggle them to Togo, Graphic Online reports.



He was arraigned last Monday, and his plea to the charge of attempted smuggling was not taken.



The court presided over by Felix Datsomor, heard that the police intercepted Nyonyo's truck at the Opokuase barrier in Peki, Volta Region, following a complaint from Charles Amenyaglo, the Director Special Services of Ghana COCOBOD.



Assistant Superintendent of Police Noah Amuzu, representing the republic, stated that the police escorted the truck, registered as GT 7893 -20, to the Peki Police Station, where they uncovered the sacks of cocoa beans hidden beneath the quarry stones.



The discovery was made after removing a portion of the stones with a shovel. Subsequently, the Volta Regional Police Command in Ho took custody of the exhibits for further investigation.



During the investigation, Nyonyo claimed ignorance of the cocoa sacks beneath the quarry stones, stating that he was tasked with delivering the stones to an individual in Hohoe.



The cocoa beans were released to the complainant for analysis, and the tipper truck was impounded. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.