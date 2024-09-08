You are here: HomeNews2024 09 08Article 1978652

Driver’s Mate Analogy: NAPO defends Bawumia; takes wipe at Mahama

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has defended Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia against criticism from former President John Mahama.

Responding to Mahama's mockery of Bawumia's "driver’s mate" analogy, NAPO argued that some mates become better than their drivers, implying Bawumia is a better choice for Ghana than Mahama.

He also praised the NPP’s achievements, such as Free Senior High School and NHIS, while subtly jabbing Mahama for being a "liar" and "thief."

NAPO urged Ghanaians to compare the NPP’s performance to the NDC’s.

