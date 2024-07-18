Drivers Union blames current Government performance for 15% fare hike

General News of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has announced a 15 percent increase in transport fares, effective July 22, 2024, due to rising fuel and spare parts costs.



Yaw Barimah of the True Drivers Union highlighted that fuel prices have jumped from GH₵12.68 per liter in April to GH₵15.10 per liter now. He criticized the government for failing to manage fuel prices and accused it of dishonesty and neglect.



Despite past opposition from the Ministry of Transport, Barimah believes Ghanaians will accept the new fares due to economic pressures. He condemned the current administration's governance and lack of transparency, contrasting it with more stable past governance.