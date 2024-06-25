Drivers mate remanded for defrauding trader of GH¢450

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: GNA

In Enchi, a 26-year-old driver’s mate, Stephen Martey, has been remanded for defrauding a 62-year-old trader, Madam Grace Arthur, of GH¢450.



Martey, who introduced himself as a Rhino truck driver’s mate to the complainant, received the money for delivering 30 bags of charcoal to Takoradi but disappeared.



He was later arrested on unrelated charges, and the complainant identified him to the police. Martey confessed to spending the money.



The court has ordered him to refund the money and has adjourned the case to June 24, 2024.