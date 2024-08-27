Drought in the North: Where are the dams?—Franklin Cudjoe asks Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has questioned Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia about the status of the "one village, one dam" project amid reports of drought and potential food shortages in northern Ghana.



Cudjoe, highlighting the urgency due to failed rains, seeks clarity on when these dams, which received significant funding, will be operational to aid irrigation.



In response, the government has pledged to raise $500 million (GHS 8 billion) for food security measures and emphasized that the response will be equitable and non-partisan, aiming to stabilize the situation despite the challenges.