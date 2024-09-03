Drug abuse in Tudu-Accra Central

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: thecustodianghonline.com

In Tudu, Greater Accra Region, drug abuse among youth has surged, with many as young as 12 years old addicted to substances like marijuana and cocaine.



This has led to severe health issues, crime, and poverty.



Young people engage in pickpocketing and prostitution to fund their addiction, often living on the streets.



Despite intervention attempts by some parents, many return to their drug-ridden environment.



The situation is worsened by a lack of effective police action.



There is a pressing need for more rehabilitation facilities and government support to address this growing crisis.