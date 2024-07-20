“Dubai” CEO murder case: Suspects denied bail

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Wa High Court, under Justice Abdul-Yussif Assibey, has denied bail to Belinda Milla and Kweku Kumbata, accused in the murder of the CEO of Royal Cozy Hills Hotel.



Counsel Luanga Bagonluri argued for bail, asserting the accused would cooperate fully and would not interfere with witnesses.



However, the prosecution, led by Principal State Attorney Saeed Abdul Shakuur, opposed bail, citing the severity of the offense and the risk of flight.



Justice Assibey agreed with the prosecution, emphasizing the seriousness of the crime and proposed an expedited trial during the legal vacation.



The case will resume on July 26, 2024.