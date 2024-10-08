Dumelo calls out do-nothing Water and Sanitation Minister

Politics of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Actor and parliamentary candidate John Dumelo has criticized Water and Sanitation Minister Lydia Alhassan for her inaction regarding the cleanliness of cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi.



He expressed concern over the ongoing water shortage exacerbated by illegal mining, which is polluting water bodies.



Dumelo urged the minister to take her responsibilities seriously, questioning why she has not addressed the dirty conditions in these cities or visited areas affected by galamsey activities.