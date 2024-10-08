You are here: HomeNews2024 10 08Article 1991084

Politics of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dumelo calls out do-nothing Water and Sanitation Minister

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dumelo John Dumelo

Actor and parliamentary candidate John Dumelo has criticized Water and Sanitation Minister Lydia Alhassan for her inaction regarding the cleanliness of cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

He expressed concern over the ongoing water shortage exacerbated by illegal mining, which is polluting water bodies.

Dumelo urged the minister to take her responsibilities seriously, questioning why she has not addressed the dirty conditions in these cities or visited areas affected by galamsey activities.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment