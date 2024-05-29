Dumelo donates streetlights, motorbikes to Security Department of Legon

Politics of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: TIG Post

John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has donated motorbikes and streetlights to the Security Department of the University of Ghana, Legon.



The donation, made on May 28, aims to combat phone snatching and petty thefts on the Legon and UPSA campuses.



In a post on May 29, Dumelo emphasized the importance of student security and pledged his commitment to supporting measures that enhance campus safety.