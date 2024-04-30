Dumelo laments Glovo's Ghana exit, blames economic factors

General News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate vying for the parliamentary seat in Ayawaso West Wougon constituency, has reacted to Glovo's announcement of halting operations in Ghana by May 10.



Attributing the decision to increased taxes, currency depreciation, and soaring fuel prices, Dumelo expressed disappointment, seeing it as a setback to his efforts in job creation and investment attraction within the constituency.



"Glovo, situated in Ayawaso West Constituency, is shutting down soon. It's disheartening that while I'm striving to bolster my constituency's economic landscape and foster employment opportunities for the youth, factors like high taxes, currency depreciation, and fuel costs are compelling businesses to close down. Change is imperative!!!" he posted on X on Tuesday, April 30.



Glovo, in an email to its partner restaurants, cited the need to redirect resources to its other global markets as the rationale behind the "difficult decision."



Despite operating in more than 23 countries worldwide, Glovo struggled to achieve profitability in Ghana, necessitating a shift in focus.



"While we acknowledge Ghana's market potential, achieving profitability and a stronger market position would demand significant and prolonged investment. Hence, we've opted to allocate our resources to the other 23 countries in which Glovo operates, to better serve our millions of daily app users," Glovo stated in the email.



Following this exit, Glovo's customer app will cease to accept orders in Ghana after 10:00 pm on May 10, with assurances of settling all outstanding payments to restaurants and vendors as per the company's policies.