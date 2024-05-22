‘Dumsor’ hits Supreme Court during proceedings

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

On Wednesday, May 22, the Supreme Court of Ghana experienced power outages during proceedings.



According to Starr FM, the lights went out twice between 11:12 am and 11:29 am while a seven-member panel, chaired by Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie, was handling constitutional cases.



The first outage occurred during the case "Dr. Prince Obiri Korang vs the Attorney General," with power briefly restored before another blackout at 11:25 am during the case "Christian Lebrecht Malm vs Attorney General."



Despite the outages, the final case of the day, "Nana Fosuhene via Nana Ampong Kyei Baffour II," was concluded in darkness by a five-member panel still led by Justice Baffoe Bonnie.



It was revealed that the court had been relying on a standby generator throughout the morning. Power was restored by 12:12 pm.