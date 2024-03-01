Dumsor is not back, we are having maintenance issues - ECG boss

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has attributed the recent power outages in parts of the country to maintenance issues.



In an interview on Starr FM, Mr Mahama indicated that the country has made a head way in handling power crisis, therefore the recent power outages can be desbribed as 'dumsor'.



"An outage is an outage. What we call Dumsor is disturbance on the line. So Dumsor is not back."



He added that "We are having major maintenance issues, the issue we are having now has nothing to do with fuel. You are relying on a power plant that is to give you about 360 megawatts then around 4pm the gas emergency safety valve has a problem. What do you do? It is a machine."