'Dumsor' only happened under Mahama administration - NAPO

Politics of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempreh (NAPO), asserted at a Government Assurances Committee meeting in Accra that the power outages, known as 'dumsor', were exclusive to the John Dramani Mahama administration.



He emphasized that the current power challenges are part of efforts to resolve longstanding energy issues.



Upon assuming office, Dr. Opoku Prempreh claimed the government had moved past the days of prolonged outages experienced during the Mahama era.



He described the current situation as 'dum siesie', which he distinguished from 'dumsor', implying a less severe scenario.



"Dumsor as inflicted on Ghanaians has only happened as characterised by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama’s governance. He is the only president on record that for four years that he reigned, for four years that he ruled, for four years that he governed, there was 'dum dum dum,'" Dr. Opoku Prempreh stated.



In response, the Ranking Member on the Government Assurances Committee, Oti Bless, contended that President Mahama took decisive action to address the 'dumsor' crisis during his tenure. Despite President Akufo-Addo's declaration of an end to the power crisis, inconsistencies in power supply persist in many parts of the country.



The Energy Minister's remarks highlight the ongoing political debate over the causes and management of the power crisis in Ghana.



While the government attributes the current challenges to efforts to improve the energy sector, critics argue that the situation reflects a failure to fully resolve the underlying issues.



In light of these statements, it is evident that the issue of 'dumsor' remains a contentious topic in Ghanaian politics, with both sides presenting contrasting narratives regarding its origins and solutions.