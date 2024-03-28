'Dumsor' under Mahama contributed to Akufo-Addo's 2016 election victory – Prof Agyeman-Duah

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Prof Baffour Agyeman-Duah, co-founder of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has suggested that the frequent power outages under John Mahama's administration in 2016 contributed to the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the elections.



Expressing his concerns on JoyNews on March 28, Prof Agyeman-Duah highlighted the recurrence of these outages, known as 'Dumsor', in another election year.



He expressed deep worry over the recent impact of this situation on electricity supply to the Tema General Hospital and questioned the organizational efficiency and citizen welfare awareness within the public sector.



The professor emphasized the need for transparency from the government regarding the current power challenges, stating that citizens are feeling confused and uncertain due to the lack of clarity.



Prof Agyeman-Duah stressed that openness and honesty from the government would foster understanding among citizens, despite the unacceptable nature of the current situation.



He lamented the regression from previous efforts to address the issue, describing it as a tragedy that reflects either a failure to learn, progress, or a lack of competence in managing national affairs.



"You come in eight years, and you come back to zero. That for me is a tragedy; it means this country either does not learn, we do not go forward, or we have people who are running our affairs; we are not competent," he said.