DumsorMustStop demo comes off today

General News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: www.kasapafmonline.com

Thousands of Ghanaians are set to participate in the #DumsorMustStop demonstration today, expressing frustration over the erratic power supply in the country.



Originally planned for May 25, the protest was rescheduled due to disagreements with the police over the venue and timing.



The demonstration will begin at the University of Ghana main entrance at 2:00 pm, with participants later marching to the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout.



Organizers aim to convey to the government the public's dissatisfaction with the power crisis.



Actress Yvonne Nelson, a key organizer, has highlighted the negative impact of power cuts on her business.