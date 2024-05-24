You are here: HomeNews2024 05 24Article 1941914

Source: Ghanaian Chronicle

Dunkwa chief fights illegal mining in Offin River, calls for action

Chief Okofrobuor Obeng Nuakoh III of Dunkwa has launched a campaign against illegal mining, especially in the Offin River.

He called on stakeholders, sub-chiefs, residents, and landlords to help identify and shame illegal miners.

He warns landlords against sheltering illegal miners and urges miners to reclaim mined areas responsibly.

The chief emphasized the need to protect water bodies and forests, urging government agencies to check illegal mining.

He also cautioned against indiscriminate cursing and honors individuals for their community contributions.

