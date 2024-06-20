You are here: HomeNews2024 06 20Article 1952291

Dutch Passport vs PhD debate fueled by crisis in Ghana – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has attributed the debate on whether to seek a foreign passport over a PhD from a Ghanaian university to Ghana's dire economic situation under the current government.

He cited widespread corruption, nepotism, and mismanagement as factors driving Ghanaians to consider menial jobs abroad over advanced education at home.

Mahama argued that in better economic conditions, such a debate wouldn't exist.

He emphasized the value of education and laments the current state, which forces Ghanaians to weigh low-skilled work overseas against the pursuit of higher education in their own country.

