Dutch Passport vs PhD debate fueled by crisis in Ghana – Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has attributed the debate on whether to seek a foreign passport over a PhD from a Ghanaian university to Ghana's dire economic situation under the current government.



He cited widespread corruption, nepotism, and mismanagement as factors driving Ghanaians to consider menial jobs abroad over advanced education at home.



Mahama argued that in better economic conditions, such a debate wouldn't exist.



He emphasized the value of education and laments the current state, which forces Ghanaians to weigh low-skilled work overseas against the pursuit of higher education in their own country.