Dzifa Gomashie criticizes Afenyo-Markin's remarks on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, calls them unacceptable

Dzifa Abla Gomashie, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, has strongly criticized Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin's comments about Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, describing them as culturally and professionally unacceptable.



The controversy arose on Monday, March 5, when the Minority caucus objected to the Majority Leader's statement, asserting that the selection of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the NDC's running mate signifies a lack of succession planning and visionary leadership within the party.



The initial refusal by the Majority Leader to retract his comment led to a disruption in the debate, resulting in the suspension of the house's proceedings by the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako.



Upon the resumption of the session, Mr. Afenyo-Markin withdrew his statement, clarifying that his submission was focused on the perceived absence of a clear succession plan in the NDC, not denigrating Prof. Opoku-Agyemang based on age.



In an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, MP Dzifa Gomashie expressed her disapproval, stating, "I think that it’s unfair. It is culturally unacceptable, professionally unacceptable," and emphasized that she would not tolerate anyone undermining Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, considering her achievements.



Calling for caution in language use, she pointed out that Ghanaian women would not allow anyone to undermine their peers, particularly those who have dared to achieve significant milestones. Gomashie urged her colleagues to be mindful of their words, emphasizing that even in political discourse, language should be guided and respectful.