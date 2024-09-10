E.C wants to rig the election for NPP- Deputy NDC Communications Officer

General News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Fiifi Asante Mparey, Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC UK/Ireland Chapter, has expressed concern that the Electoral Commission (EC) could rig the upcoming elections in favor of the ruling party.



He highlighted issues such as missing voting equipment and lack of transparency in the voter registration process, accusing EC Chair Jean Mensa of failing to address these concerns.



As a result, the NDC plans to hold a nationwide protest on September 17, demanding a forensic audit of the voter register.



NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah emphasized the party’s growing distrust in the EC's actions.