Source: peacefmonline.com

E-Levy, COVID-19 Levy to be reviewed soon - Dep. Finance Minister assures

Alex Ampaabeng Alex Ampaabeng

Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Alex Ampaabeng has announced that the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) and COVID-19 levy will soon be reviewed to alleviate the financial burden on Ghanaians.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, he revealed that the Ministry of Finance is reforming tax policies to ensure fair use and ease pressure on citizens.

Measures include "taxpayer data cleansing" to widen the tax base and distribute tax liability more equitably.

Dr. Ampaabeng assured that these reforms, expected by the first quarter of 2025, will improve Ghana's financial outlook. He also noted that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia plans to remove the E-Levy if elected President.

