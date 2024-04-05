E.P Church expands health centre in Tongor Dzemeni

Health News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church with support from its partners has expanded its the health centre at Tongor Dzemeni in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.



The expansion works saw the provision of an equipped maternity and intensive care units for babies to augment maternal healthcare in the area.



This was done in partnership with the Presbyterian Church, United States of America, under its Ghana Maternity Unit Partnership Project and the Rotary Club of Ho, Ghana and Rotary Club of Bridgeport, USA.



The 20-bed maternity unit contains an open patient department, wards, a pharmacy, a lab, and a store among others.



It is equipped with two incubators, a radiant warmer, and weighing scales among other essentials needed to ensure quality healthcare delivery and well-being of babies and mothers.



The Moderator of the E.P Church, Rev. Lt. Colonel Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko said the expansion was informed by the high birth rate in the enclave, since it is one of the few health facilities serving the South Dayi District.



He believes this would enhance maternal health and ensure the survival of neonates and their mothers.



“We intend to expand further; the community here has a large population. They are at the riverbank and islands. They come to the Dzemeni market and also access healthcare here. So, the faster we fix it, the better for all of us," he said.