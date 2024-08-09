E/R: Chiefs endorse Bawumia’s Presidential bid

Politics of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Chiefs in the Eastern Region have publicly endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, urging their communities to support him in the upcoming elections.



During a three-day tour, Dr. Bawumia received praise for his humility and his digitalization agenda, which the chiefs viewed as a visionary step toward modernizing Ghana's economy.



Chiefs like Nene Sakite II and Otobour Gyan Kwasi II openly supported his candidacy, highlighting the developmental projects under the NPP government in their regions.



Dr. Bawumia also pledged to amend the Chieftaincy Act to restore powers to traditional leaders if elected.