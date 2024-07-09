You are here: HomeNews2024 07 09Article 1958486

E/R: Dismissed Policeman who jumped bail 5 years ago for defilement arrested at KIA

Former police officer General Corporal Emmanuel Nyame, accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl in 2019, was arrested at Kotoka International Airport upon returning from Dubai.

Nyame, who had been dating the victim's aunt in Nsukwao, initially faced arrest and was granted bail but absconded.

On April 11, 2019, Nyame lured the victim to his room and sexually assaulted her. Despite denying the offense, a medical examination confirmed the assault.

After fleeing to Dubai via Togo, Nyame was apprehended by Immigration Service officials on June 21, 2024. He remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

