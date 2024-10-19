E/R: EPA warns of possible rise in skin and eye diseases due to depletion of Ozone Layer

General News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Joseph Amankwa Baffoe, Acting Director of the EPA's Climate Change and Ozone Department, warned that gases depleting the ozone layer pose serious health risks, including skin and eye diseases.



At a Koforidua seminar for World Ozone Day, he identified refrigerants from air conditioning and refrigeration units as major emission sources in Ghana, exacerbated by untrained technicians.



To address this, the EPA will implement a nationwide training program for technicians to enforce environmental compliance, imposing penalties for violations.



The seminar aimed to raise awareness of climate issues, emphasizing collective responsibility in protecting the environment and its impact on agriculture.