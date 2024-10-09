E/R: Farmers urge next NDC gov’t to fight galamsey as they decry impact on Agriculture

Politics of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Farmers from the Pakro and Agyinase-Piem communities in Akuapem South are urging the NDC to tackle illegal mining, or galamsey, once in office in 2025.



They claim that pollution from illegal mining has contaminated the Densu River, crucial for irrigation, leading to reduced crop yields and damaged livelihoods.



Many farmers reported withering crops and the inability to drink from the river, which was once clean.



During her campaign visit, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang encouraged voters to support the NDC, citing its history of improving infrastructure and public services.



NDC candidate Lawrencia Dziwornu also promised job creation and women's empowerment initiatives.