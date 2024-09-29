E/R: GHS takes further steps to curb HIV among babies

Health News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: mybrytfmonline.com

The Eastern Regional Health Service has expanded its HIV testing for pregnant women to 15 districts to prevent Mother-to-Child Transmission (MTCT) of the virus.



Previously, only the Koforidua Regional Hospital offered testing, leading to delays in treatment.



This move ensures faster results and early intervention for HIV-positive mothers.



Officials urged pregnant women to seek antenatal care at designated clinics for testing and counseling.



Public health nurses are also being trained to support these efforts and prevent infant infections, aligning with global goals to eliminate MTCT of HIV.