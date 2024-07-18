You are here: HomeNews2024 07 18Article 1961183

E/R: Health worker, 44 others infected with dengue fever as suspected cases hit 229 in many districts

Dengue fever cases have surged in Eastern Region, Ghana, with 45 confirmed cases across five districts as of July 17, 2024.

The outbreak spans 10 districts, totaling 229 suspected cases, including one infected health worker.

Response efforts led by the Eastern Regional Public Health Emergency Operations Center involve joint investigations and activation of local management committees.

Laboratory results show 45 confirmed cases out of 138 tested.

Health authorities emphasize vigilant monitoring and containment measures to curb further spread, underscoring the need for community awareness and coordinated response to manage the escalating outbreak effectively.

