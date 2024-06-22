E/R: Mass burial conducted for unclaimed bodies

Regional News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: www.mybrytfmonline.com

Nine unidentified bodies were given a mass burial at Tafo Cemetery on June 21.



The bodies, sourced from Osiem Hawa Memorial Hospital and Akyem Tafo Government Hospital mortuaries, included accident victims, hospital deaths, and unidentified individuals.



Some bodies had been in the mortuaries for up to four years.



Chief Inspector Barnabas, overseeing the burial, confirmed three bodies from Hawa Memorial Hospital and six from Akyem Tafo Government Hospital.



He ensured that all legal and health protocols were observed.



He urged families with missing relatives to report to the police for investigation. This is the first mass burial since August 2019.