E/R: Residents fume as Fintey CHPS Compound abandoned despite over GHC193k budget allocation by Assembly

Regional News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The residents of Fintey, a farming community in Asuogyaman, are outraged by the lack of progress on the abandoned Community Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compound project.



Despite budgetary allocations and promises of reimbursement, the project remains incomplete.



The District Chief Executive suggested residents seek healthcare in another community instead of pressuring for the completion of the CHPS compound.



Her comments have caused frustration and anger among the residents, who feel neglected and marginalized.



The project's neglect has raised concerns about partisan politics interfering with the community's access to essential healthcare services.